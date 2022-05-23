Speaking to the team’s official website, the On the defensive of the New York Giants, leonard-williamshe said delighted with the new energy that the new coaches are developing.

“The vibe I have is the excitement that people come to work with. I think the boys are happy to be here. They are happy with the teammates they have by their side. They are happy with the trainers who are training them“Williams said.

Williams, 27, has only had New York as his home, since he was selected in the sixth position of the 2015 Draft of the NFL for the Jets, where he spent the first 4 and a half years of his career.

new leader

The Giants signed head coach Brian Daboll last January to be the New York club’s new strategist, after having a brilliant stint with the Buffalo Bills as offensive coordinator, where he was vital in the development of Josh Allen, who became on the Bills’ star quarterback.

“I think when you’re happy with all those things that I just said, it makes it easier to get to work and have a great attitude and great energy, and it shows in practice how we’re flying around…it’s just a contagious energy that is being brought right now“, he added.

Daboll’s main task will now be to help reach the full potential of young Daniel Jones, who is entering his fourth season, and who has not performed as expected, which is why the team chose not to exercise his option for the fifth year of the 24-year-old player