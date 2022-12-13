In the victory of the New England Patriots Over the arizona cardinals On Monday Night Football of week 14 of the NFL, there was a rather peculiar moment that is already being analyzed by the same league and the Players Association.

Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parkerafter making a 10-yard reception early in the first quarter, was heavily tackled by Antony Hamilton of the Cardinals defense.

Parker tried to get back up and get into position for the Patriots to get the next play, but his footing was clearly unsteady, with no one to attend to him, and if it hadn’t been for Nelson Agholor and quarterback mac jonesuntil the game was finally stopped, and DeVante was pulled from the game, never to return with a head injury.

Under Scrutiny

A few months ago something similar happened with the field quarterback of the Miami DolphinsTua Tagovailoa, who in week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, suffered a severe blow to the head, and when trying to stand up his movements were totally erratic, even falling back to his knees on the grass, having to be helped by his teammates to get out of the field.

Tua was reviewed during halftime, however, the controversy began when he left to play the second half of the game, something that was heavily criticized, and even the doctor who specialized in this type of injury was fired.

Due to this situation, changes were made to the concussion protocols, noting that any player exhibiting symptoms of ataxiawhich is defined as abnormal balance/stability, motor coordination, or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological problem, will be declared unfit to play.