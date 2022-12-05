The alarms went off in the franchise of the Baltimore Ravenssince in the victory in week 13 of the National Football League (NFL) 10-9 over the Denver Broncos, their quarterback and team star, lamar jacksonleft the match due to injury.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jackson suffered a slight knee sprainleaving the game early, so the head coach of the Ravens, john harbaughHe said this Tuesday that studies are being carried out on him, and he will be taken day by day.

“He’s been through the MRIs, and I’d say it’s kind of a week to week. It’s going to be a weekly thing. As the week progresses, we’ll see for this week. It’s probably less likely for this week, but it’s not impossible. Then it will be more and more likelyHarbaugh said, according to NFL.com.

in danger the top

For now, thanks to the victory over the Broncos, the Ravens remain at the top of the North Division of the American Conference, with a record of 8 wins and 4 losses, the same record as their divisional rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, who have a streak 4 wins in a row

However, according to Harbaugh’s words, Lamar Jackson is likely to miss Week 14, in a vital matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelersanother team from the AFC North, so if Baltimore falls, the Bengals would be moving up to first place in their Division.

Jackson is having an outstanding season, in which he has 2,242 yards per pass, 17 passes for touchdowns, 7 interceptions, with a 62.3 percent efficiency in completion passes, in addition to 764 rushing yards, and 3 touchdowns in this way, being of great importance to Baltimore’s offense and aspirations.