What was most feared has come true. This Tuesday the worst possible news for the arizona cardinalsas their star quarterback, Kyler Murraysuffered a anterior cruciate ligament tear on his right knee, and he won’t play again this season.

This information was released by NFL Network journalist Ian Rapoport, after the results of the MRI that Murray underwent showed the damage to his joint.

Said injury occurred just over a minute after the Monday Night Football game that ended in loss to the New England Patriotshad begun, with Murray making a run on the ground and after making a movement to evade an opponent, his knee came to rest abnormally, for Kyler to throw himself onto the grass, was treated by the club doctors, and taken out in assistance cart.

year to forget

Last season the Arizona Cardinals had an excellent start, with 7 wins in a row in 7 weeks, to then lose Kyler Murray for a couple of weeks, who after returning, the team was never the same again, and although they qualified for playoffs, they were kicked out in the wild card round by the team that ended up winning the Super Bowl, los angeles ramstheir rivals from the NFC West.

During the offseason, Murray signed a contract extension for 5 years and 230.5 million dollars, 160 of them guaranteedhowever, hasn’t been able to make this money worth it, with the Cardinals having a year to forget.

As we write these lines of text, Arizona is tied with the Los Angeles Rams with 4 wins and 9 losses, last in the NFC West, although the Cardinals have a 3-game losing streak.

Kyler Murray’s season ends with 2,368 passing yards, 14 touchdown passes, 7 interceptions, a 66.4 percent completion rate, 418 rushing yards, and 3 rushing touchdowns.