Days after becoming the second highest-paid player in NFL history by signing a $230.5 million contract extension with the arizona cardinalswhich will deliver $46.1 million year, Kyler Murray he was offended by a special clause in his new deal.

In an impromptu press conference, the Quarterback He defended himself against the accusations made against him thanks to the clause in the contract that forces him to study 4 hours a week.

“I feel like it’s necessary, you know, with what’s going on with me and the things that are being said about me. To think that I can achieve everything that I have achieved in my career and not be a student of the game and not have that passion and not take this seriously is disrespectful, and it’s almost a joke.”, Murray told the press, in statements collected by NFL.com.

franchise player

The fact that the Cardinals have made this mega-contract to the 24-year-old quarterback shows that they trust the 2-time draft pick to Pro Bowland Offensive Rookie of the Year, but they wanted to make sure his discipline as a student of the game didn’t drop after receiving his payday, though this clearly annoyed Murray.

“For me, I am flattered. I want to say flattered that all of you think that at my size, I can go out and not prepare for the game, and not take it seriously. It is a lack of respect, I feel that, with my teammates, with all the great athletes and great players that are in this league. This game is too difficult. Playing the position I play in this league is too difficult.Murray added.

Last season Kyler Murray was at his best, leading the Cardinals to a record 7 wins without a loss in the first 7 weeks, but an ankle injury slowed him down, ending Arizona’s consistency as they lost top of the National Conference, which was finally taken away by the Green Bay Packers.

The Cardinals qualified for the postseason, only to fall in the wild card round to LLos Angeles Ramswhich would end up being crowned Super Bowl champions.

Kyler Murray had numbers of 3,787 passing yards, 24 touchdown passes, 10 interceptions, with the second best completion percentage in the league, with 69.2 percent. Murray had 423 rushing yards and 5 more touchdowns to his account for Arizona.

“I’ve put an incomprehensible amount of time, blood, sweat, tears, and work into what I do, whether it’s football or baseball. People can’t fathom the amount of time it takes to play two high-level sports in college. Let alone being the first person to do it at my size, like I said, it’s funny, but for you guys out there who think I’d be standing here in front of you today with no work ethic and no preparation, I’m honored that you think so. But it doesn’t exist. It’s not possible, so that’s all I got of thatMurray finished.