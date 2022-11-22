In a press conference after the victory of the san francisco 49ers Over the arizona cardinals 38-10 in the Aztec stadium on the Mexico City In a game corresponding to week 11 of the NFL, the head coach, kyle shanahandeclared that the next Super Bowl should take place on Aztec lands, because of the amount of support they received.

“I didn’t know, you have to keep that”, Shanahan said when it was revealed to him that 3 of the 4 teams that have won in Mexico have managed to reach the Super Bowl at the end of the season.

In the same way, Shanahan assured that if the 49ers will not play in San Francisco, he would love to play in Mexico, since the atmosphere that was experienced in the game was amazing from start to finish.

“Man I love San Francisco but if we couldn’t be there I would love to be here. This place is amazing. It was one of the coolest experiences I’ve ever been a part of. It was very nice. Last year, playing in Los Angeles and seeing the entire “Reds” stadium and a stadium that wasn’t theirs, and coming much further than Mexico City and that it was the same, they told us that it could be like that but it was even better than we expectedShanahan said.

great fans

A real party was the one that took place in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula that was full, with the thousands of fans who gathered, after 3 years in which, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no games were played. NFL game outside the United States.

“It was special. It really was. I’m talking about our Mexican fans, we know how strong they were with New Orleans, and I saw videos of them on Bourbon Street after we won and things like that. I was a little worried that, with no football here, they would cheer a lot on third down when we got the ball, which we don’t normally like, but they didn’t. They knew exactly what to do. They cheered at the right times and it was a great football experience”, added the strategist.

The victory over Arizona, its divisional rival, gave San Francisco the top of the Western Division of the National Conference, having a record of 6 wins and 4 losses, with a streak of 3 wins in a row, undoubtedly going through its best moment. of the Bell.