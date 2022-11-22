Kliff Kingsbury accepts that the defeat of the arizona cardinals This Monday Night Football in Mexico City occurred due to the mistakes they made and they paid dearly against the San Francisco 49ers.

“Against a team like the 49ers you only have a little margin of error and today we had key problems, that and the way they moved the ball hurt us,” the Arizona coach said.

The coach was delighted with the good atmosphere and the atmosphere that existed during the game this Monday with the Mexican fans at the Aztec stadium.

“The atmosphere was amazing. They played a great game and the whole weekend was spectacular. I wish we could have performed better, but that was a great atmosphere for football.”

about the altitude of the Mexico Citythe head coach of the Arizona Cardinals confessed that it took a toll on them in the second half, especially on defense.

“Everybody was tired. I think you could see both teams were getting winded at times, but it wasn’t anything I felt was game-changing.”

On the subject of Rondale Moore, the coach assures that his discomfort will be checked more thoroughly, but it is mostly a groin issue and does not put him at risk for the following week in the NFL.

We recommend you read

“We will have to do a few more checks to be able to give a more coherent verdict. It was a kind of groin problem. It was difficult to lose it so soon, but I hope it won’t be for long,” he concluded.