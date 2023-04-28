Kansas City, United States.- Before an ecstatic crowd that filled the plaza of Kansas Cityplace where the chiefsreigning NFL champions (National Football League for its acronym in English), celebrated the Vince Lombardi in February, today it hosted the first day of the Draft 2023.
Fans of the 32 franchises participating in the League they made the trip to meet the new prospects who will make their debut in the top competition of tackles in the 2023-24 season, which begins in five months.
In order to strengthen their squads for almost four hours, the managers put their labor to choose the best and those who hope to be candidates for the title of season 104 are the carolina panthersafter being the first to recruit this Thursday.
The first overall pick was the super star of Alabama, Bryce Young. From before it was guaranteed that it would head the list of the 31 elements of the ncaa In being chosen within the first round, he already established himself with a “professional” program.
One of the players who was disappointed was the Colombian, christian gonzalezsince it was budgeted that he would be one of the members within the ‘top 10’ of the Drafthowever he became the 17th pick for the New England Patriots.
The one who received the most acclaim was the On the defensive, Felix Anudike-Uzomahfor being the last one at the annual meeting to get the ticket to the nfl to wear the colors of the Kansas City Chiefs after passing through Kansas State. Tomorrow (Friday) will continue the Draft 2023.
- Bryce Young (Alabama) to Carolina Panthers
- CJ Stroud (Ohio State) at Houston Texans
- Will Anderson Jr (Alabama) at Houston Texans
- Anthony Richardson (Florida) to Indianapolis Colts
- Devon Witherspoon (Ill.) to Seattle Seahawks
- Paris Johnson Jr (Ohio State) to Arizona Cardinals
- Tyree Wilson, (texas Tech) to Las Vegas Raiders
- Bijan Robinson (Texas) to Atlanta Falcons
- Jalen Carter (Georgia) to Philadelphia Eagles
- Darnell Wright (Tennessee) to Chicago Bears
- Peter Skoronski (Northwestern) to Tennessee Titans
- Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama) to Detroit Lions
- Lukas Van Ness (Iowa) to Green Bay Packers
- Broderick Jones, (Georgia), to Pittsburgh Steelers
- Will McDonald IV, (Iowa State), to New York Jets
- Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State, to Washington Commanders
- Christian Gonzalez (Oregon) to New England Patriots
- Jack Campbell, (Iowa) to Detroit Lions
- Calijah Kancye (Pittsburgh), to Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Jaxon Smith-NJigba (Ohio State), to Seattle Seahawks
- Quentin Johnston (TCU) to Los Angeles Chargers
- Zay Flowers (Boston College) to Baltimore Ravens
- Jordan Addison (USC) to Minnesota Vikings
- Deonte Banks (Maryland), to New York Giants
- Dalton Kincaid (Utah), to Buffalo Bills
- Mazi Smith (Michigan) to Dallas Cowboys
- Anton Harrison (Oklahoma) to Jacksonville Jaguars
- Myles Murphy (Clemson) to Cincinnati Bengals
- Bryan Bresee (Clemson) to New Orleans Saints
- Nolan Smith (Georgia) to Philadelphia Eagles
- Felix Anudike-Uzomah, (Kansas State), to Kansas City Chiefs
