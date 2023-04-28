Kansas City, United States.- Before an ecstatic crowd that filled the plaza of Kansas Cityplace where the chiefsreigning NFL champions (National Football League for its acronym in English), celebrated the Vince Lombardi in February, today it hosted the first day of the Draft 2023.

Fans of the 32 franchises participating in the League they made the trip to meet the new prospects who will make their debut in the top competition of tackles in the 2023-24 season, which begins in five months.

In order to strengthen their squads for almost four hours, the managers put their labor to choose the best and those who hope to be candidates for the title of season 104 are the carolina panthersafter being the first to recruit this Thursday.

The first overall pick was the super star of Alabama, Bryce Young. From before it was guaranteed that it would head the list of the 31 elements of the ncaa In being chosen within the first round, he already established himself with a “professional” program.

Draft 2023 started today in Kansas City

Courtesy

One of the players who was disappointed was the Colombian, christian gonzalezsince it was budgeted that he would be one of the members within the ‘top 10’ of the Drafthowever he became the 17th pick for the New England Patriots.

The one who received the most acclaim was the On the defensive, Felix Anudike-Uzomahfor being the last one at the annual meeting to get the ticket to the nfl to wear the colors of the Kansas City Chiefs after passing through Kansas State. Tomorrow (Friday) will continue the Draft 2023.

We recommend you read