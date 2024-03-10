Kansas City, United States.- The meeting between Kansas City Chiefs–two-time champions of the National Football League (NFL) after winning the Super Bowl LVII-, and Miami Dolphins It went down in history for being one of the coldest that has been played in postseason

From the 'Thand Ice Bowl' of 1967, which was disputed Green Bay Parkers and Dallas Cowboys nothing had been seen like what happened in the duel of wildcards celebrated in the Arrowhead Stadium of Kansas City Chiefs where freezing temperatures were reached.

The match on January 13 was played until minus 38 degrees Celsius, which was even the mustache of the Head Coach, Andy Reidit froze and the image went around the world.

On the eve of the game, the hosts announced to all fans to take precautions when visiting the building. Even when people entered with thermal blankets and pieces of cardboard to place under their legs, these measures were not enough.

Kansas City fans required amputations

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Fire Department told 'Fox News' that 69 emergency calls were received during the rally due to the cold weather.

On Friday a statement from the 'Research Medical Center' reported that dozens of people who had suffered frostbite during an eleven-day cold snap were treated.

Different fans had to undergo different amputations of their fingers and/or toes due to frostbite.

Kansas City beat Miami Dolphins in playoffs

The report does not specify the exact number of patients who needed amputations, although it is expected that there will be more surgeries in the next two or four weeks depending on their evolution.

Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins played one of the matches with freezing temperatures during the last 'playoffs' of the NFL.

Remember that on that date the buffalo bills they would also do the same against Pittsburgh SteelersHowever, the rescheduling of their match was announced due to a strong storm that made hostilities impossible.

Kansas City Chiefs comfortably defeated Miami Dolphins (26-7) to head towards the title of the Super bowl LVIIIwhich became the third championship that the 'quarterback', Patrick Mahomescelebrate with Andy Reid in the last five years.

