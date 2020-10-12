NFL



Kansas City Chiefs suffer first loss of the season





Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (# 15) and Taco Charlton (94)

Photo: AP / Charlie Riedel





Kansas City The Kansas City Chiefs have suffered their first loss of the season. The defending champion lost 32:40 at home to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday and is now after five games with one defeat and four wins.

<br /> <br />



Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made his first interception this season in the fourth quarter and was only able to bring 22 of his 43 passes to a teammate. He still came to 340 pass yards and two thrown touchdowns and one touchdown scored himself. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr also had an interception. There were also three touchdown passes and throws for a total of 347 yards.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, meanwhile, defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38:29 and remain undefeated. Quarterback veteran Ben Roethlisberger threw three touchdown passes at his receiver Chase Claypool. Besides the Steelers, the Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans are unbeaten. The Bills and the Titans are scheduled to meet on Tuesday (local time). Because of the positive Corona tests with the Titans, there is still a question mark behind the encounter.

The New York Jets (10:30 against Arizona Cardinals) and the Atlanta Falcons (16:23 against Carolina Panthers) are still without a win.

(dpa / old)