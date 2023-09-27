Kaepernick wrote that he wanted to help the Jets after Aaron Rodgers’ serious injury and better prepare the defense for future opponents. He has trained every weekday from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. for six years and wants to show that he is still a good quarterback – and thus give the Jets the chance to sign him permanently if he chooses convince and regular player Zach Wilson cannot play. Wilson has been the Jets’ number one again since Rodgers’ injury. Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon after a few minutes in the first game. The Jets won the game against the Buffalo Bills, but have lost twice since then.