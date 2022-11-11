Justin Fields, quarterback for the Chicago Bearsand Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon were named Offensive Players of the Week 9 in the National Football League (NFL), for his historic performances.

Now, putting aside the offensive aspect, the league also revealed the Defensive Players of the Week, with those chosen being justin houstonsupporter of the Baltimore Ravensand Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph.

Houston kept the award for the American Conference, being vital in Baltimore’s victory over the New Orleans Saints, in which he added 3 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, and an interception that sealed the game.

star rookie

As for the NFC, Detroit Lions rookie safety Kerby Joseph received his first Defensive Player of the Week nomination in his young career, being instrumental in his team’s victory over the Green Bay Packers.

In that game, the talented 21-year-old added 10 tackles, 3 pass breakups and two interceptions to 4-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.