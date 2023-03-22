A little less than a week ago, the New England Patriots signed to JuJu Smith-Schuster for 3 years for 25.5 million dollars, being an important improvement for the passing game for the following campaign in the National Football League (NFL).

In an interview for Zolak and Bertrand from 98.5 The Sports Hub, the new Patriots wide receiver revealed the reason why he decided to sign with the Patriots, and that is none other than the historic coach, bill belichick.

“To be honest, it was Belichick, man. Only the desire and the need. And, you know, the position that I can fill there really caught my attention. And I felt that they wanted me in a place. He is a head coach that I have a lot of respect for. And I just think that’s very helpful.“Smith-Schuster said.

Bill Belichick is in the conversation about being the best coach in history, having won 6 Super Bowl titles, all with the Patriots, at the hands of the now retired quarterback Tom Bradyalso considered the best of all time in his position, and winner of 7 Super Bowls, 6 with the Patriots, and one more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his 7 being the most in history for a player or team.

big gun

Last season, 26-year-old JuJu Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefsafter spending his first 5 years with the Pittsburgh Steelersreviving his career after a disappointing 2021.

The talented speedster had the second-highest number of receiving yards in his career in a season, registering 933, along with 3 receiving touchdowns, helping the Chiefs reach the Super Bowl, which they won after beating the Philadelphia Eagles.

Smith-Schuster also commented that he admires the young quarterback’s progress. mac joneswho will enter his junior year with a 66.5 percent completion rate.

We recommend you read

“That guy loves, breathes New England. It is the definition of a patriot. Even in my short time, like my 24 hours being in New England, he was there constantly working with the guys, just chasing him, getting him into the books.”he added.