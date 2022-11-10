In statements obtained by NFL.com, the head coach of the buffalo bills, Sean McDermottsaid Josh Allenthe starting quarterback, is being carried day by day after suffering a sprained elbow in a Week 9 loss to the New York Jets.

“You guys know Josh, right? He is as competitive as anyone. He loves to play, he loves to play the game. We’ll see where he goes“, commented McDermott for the official portal of the NFL.

Allen, who did not practice Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garofalo, has shown confidence in being ready to face the minnesota vikings at week 10.

star duel

Despite the fact that the Bills saw their 4-game win streak cut short with their loss to the Jets, they are still one of the best teams in the NFL, leaders of the American Conference East Division, with a duel against another leader of Division, the Vikings, who lead the North of the National Conference, and are also the team with the second best record in the entire league, with 7-1, behind the 8-0 of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Josh Allen is being one of the main candidates for the award for the Most Valuable Player of the regular season, with a stellar campaign, in which he has 2,403 passing yards, fourth best in the NFL, with 19 touchdown passes, second-best in the league, 392 rushing yards, and 4 touchdowns on his own by rushing.

In case Allen isn’t ready to face the Vikings, the veteran Case Keenum he would be taking his place, so he could make his first start of the season, facing the team he played for in 2017, leading Minnesota to the Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, which they lost.