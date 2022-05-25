A new era is about to begin in the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL, after the departure of Russell Wilson Y Bobby Wagnerwith the first transferred to the Denver Broncos and the second signing with Los Angeles Rams.

Wilson was the star quarterback of the Seahawks for 10 years, the same time that Wagner was the leader of the team’s defense, and one of the best in the entire competition, as his 6 All Pro selections prove.

With that being said, it’s time for youngsters to take charge of the capital franchise, starting with Jordyn Brookswho aims to be the new leader of the defense after the departure of Wagner.

road to stardom

Brooks, 24, definitely has the talent to be a star, and Seattle’s present/future linebacker, as his performance last season demonstrated.

Playing 17 games, Jordyn Books recorded 183 tackles, 13 more than Bobby Wagner, in addition to being the second best mark in the entire NFL. He added a quarterback sack, the same number as Wagner.

“It just means I have to run my business and make sure I’m doing everything right at all times,” Brooks said, via Sports Illustrated’s All Seahawks site. “There’s a great list of great Seahawks who played here. Great leaders from the previous teams. Take some pride in that. So I just want to do the best job I can for our team.“Books commented.

As if that were not enough, the youngster also added 7 more tackles for loss than his former teammate, matching him in passes defensed, with a total of 5.