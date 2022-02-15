Los Angeles Rams were able to penetrate the offensive line of the Cincinnati Bengals time after time, capturing Joe Burrowrival quarterback, up to 7 times, plays against that cost him the Super Bowl LVI to the Ohio team.

According to the ESPN Stats & Info site, Burrow’s 7 sacks tied the highest mark for sacks in a Super Bowl, since Roger Staubbach he took the same number of hits in Super Bowl X in 1976.

As if that were not enough, Burrow, who just finished his second season in the NFL, was sacked 5 times in the third period alone, this being the most sacks in a single quarter in Super Bowl history.

They didn’t let him work

Burrow finished with the season’s best completion percentage of 70.4 percent, ahead of true legends like Aaron Rodgers who won the award for Most valuable Player of the season (MVP for its acronym in English) or of the same Tom Brady.

However, just like in the playoffs, the regular season was quite difficult for Burrow, as he ended up being the most sacked quarterback of the season, with 51 occasions being sacked by the opposing defense.

Another mark that sadly involved Burrow, although it was not his fault, was having been the most sacked quarterback in an entire postseason, being sacked 15 times.

Burrow’s talent was key in overcoming a clearly ineffective defensive line, as he led the Bengals to the top spot in the AFC North, as well as to their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years.

Sadly, the rival defense did not let him shine as expected, and he could even be seen walking with clear gestures of pain after the match.