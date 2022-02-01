The Cincinnati Bengals they selected Joe Burrow in the first position of 202 Draft1, who arrived as the next Tom Bradythe quarterback of the future, but in his rookie year, he didn’t have a good time in the NFL.

Burrow, came into the league as champion of the NCAA with the University of LSUin addition to having received the prestigious Heisman Trophyas the best university player.

However, when he had barely played 10 games this season with the Bengals, Burrow suffered a serious injury, which put his professional career in jeopardy, in which he broke his anterior and medial cruciate ligamentsas well as damage to the posterior ligament and meniscus, losing the rest of the season.

reborn from the ashes

After a forgettable first year, in which the Bengals finished with just 4 wins and 11 losses, Burrow completed his rehabilitation, returning for the 2021/2022 campaign.

It was in its second year, which is still ongoing, where Cincinnati, led by Burrow, managed to return to the postseason as leaders of the North division of the American Conference, and then beat the Las Vegas Raiders in the wild card round, to the leaders of the AFC Tennessee Titansand in the Championship Game at Kansas City Chiefs.

Only 2 weeks remain for Burrow, a born winner, to play his first Super Bowl, in which he will have the toughest test of his career, against Los Angeles Ramsone of the best teams of the campaign, who will have the advantage of playing in their own stadium, the sofi stadium.