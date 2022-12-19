Currently the cincinnati bengals have the longest winning streak in the American Conference, reaching 6 victories in a row, after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 15 of the NFL.

It was another excellent match joe burrowwho continues to make a name for himself as an NFL Most Valuable Player candidate, finishing 27 of 39 completions, for 200 efficient yards, with 4 touchdown passes, and one interception.

The 4 touchdown passes went to 4 different receivers, one to Ja Marr Chaseanother for Tyler Boyd, one for tight end Mitchell Wilcox, and one more for Tee Higgins.

day to forget

It was an afternoon to forget for the great Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, losing for the second week in a row, and for the third time in the last 4 weeks.

For Brady it was a day of 30 of 44 completions for 312 yards, with 3 passes for touchdowns, although with 2 interceptionsand 2 lost fumbles, tying for the most turnovers in a career game with 4.

The victory leaves the Bengals more leaders than ever in the North Division of the American Conference, with 10 wins and 4 losses, the third best record in the AFC, behind the 11-3 of the buffalo bills and the Kansas City Chiefswhile the Buccaneers somehow still lead the NFC South at 6-8.