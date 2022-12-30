A couple of days ago, the historic defensive end, JJ Wattplayer of the arizona cardinalsrevealed that once the current season ends, he will retire from the National Football League (NFL), causing surprise to many, by maintaining a good level at 33 years of age.

Today, with the news having already gone around the world, the brilliant defensive specialist, in his first intervention with the media Since the announcement of his upcoming retirement, he assured that it is the correct decision, and that it is something that he has known for a long time.

“I’ve known it for a long time. It’s the right time. I feel that the time is right. I have put so much into the game and the wins and the losses, the mental stress and the passion that comes with it, just weighs on you. It’s heavy, really heavy”, Watt began by saying, in statements published by NFL.com.

Straight to the Hall of Fame

In the regular season schedule, there are only 2 weeks of competition left, weeks 17 and 18, with the Cardinals already eliminated from contention to enter the playoffs, so Watt’s time on the gridiron is yet to come. to its end.

“Losses are very hard to assume. You live with the ups and downs, and I’ve always said that I’d rather live with the ups and downs than never knowing in between. Now I have a son. Obviously, I had a heart scare in the middle of the year, so some of that played a role. But I’m very happy and I’m very at peace with it.Watt added.

In his 12-year NFL career, he spent the first 10 years of his career, and the best, with the Houston Texans, where in his first 5 years, he won 3 times the award for Defensive Player of the Yearin 2012, 2014 and 2015, being one of 3 players in history to achieve this feat, along with Lawrence Taylor and Aaron Donald.