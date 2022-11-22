The san francisco 49ers they settled in the field, and ended up coming from behind to impose themselves on the arizona cardinals 38-10, with a masterful performance from the quarterback Jimmy Garoppoloin a match corresponding to week 11 of the NFL, held at the Aztec stadium in Mexico City.

Garoppolo, who finished 4 passes for touchdowns, and 20 of 29 in completions, in a post-game press conference, revealed that he did feel the height of CDMX, which was quite a challenge.

“The altitude was real. The boys were feeling there. You can see the guys were sucking in the wind, getting a little cramped. But I think today benefited us more than themGaroppolo said.

Thank Mexico

On the other hand, ‘Jimmy G’, who was the most followed, cheered and supported player of the match, took the time to thank the Mexican fans for their affection, highlighting the crazy atmosphere that was experienced in the Colossus of Santa Ursula.

“Yeah, that anthem was really great. The whole atmosphere tonight, I haven’t played in an environment like this. It was electric. The fans were crazy. They were cheering throughout the game, which at times seemed like a football match, because of the passion they put into it and all that. It was really cool. I would love to do it again. I thank the public of Mexico and all thatGaroppolo added.

We recommend you read

After this important triumph that gave them the top of the Western Division of the National Conference, now Garoppolo and the 49ers will focus on winning their fourth game in a row, preparing to face the New Orleans Saints in week 12, days later at the Miami Dolphins, and later Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so there are difficult challenges ahead for those led by Kyle Shanahan.