New York, United States.- What a promising start for the New York Jets who prevailed in the face of any adversity to achieve their first victory of the 2023 NFL campaign, after coming back in overtime against the Buffalo Bills in it MetLife Stadium today.

The first Monday Night Football (MNF) of the season gave a strong dish between divisional rivals and two excellent pins as Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgerswho in the ‘off season’ was unexpectedly hired by the Jets, but unfortunately he did not live the night he dreamed of.

Before the game the only lights were from the cell phones of the fans who packed the building to record the memorable entrance of the game. former quarterback of the Green Bay Packerswhile he had the flagpole in his hands the USA.

The duel began with the possession of the New York Jets for the first presence of Rodgers on the field, however, he was only there for five minutes, because when he was captured by Leonard Floyd He suffered a serious injury that worried the team, the fans and himself. Rodgers.

According to the latest reports the Super Bowl XLV champion would be a victim of an injury Achilles tendonbut it will be in the next few hours that other studies will be performed to find out the severity of his injury that prevented his return to duty.

Despite the emotional state of the Jets The team of Buffalo could not sign his first victory as it was an even darker night for Josh Allenwho was intercepted three times by Jordan Whiteheadto be the first player to record that figure in a MNF since 2007.

New York Jets was restored after the annotation of Garrett Wilson and the three field goals of Greg Zuerlein to take advantage, however Tyler Bass equalized on the last play, but in overtime Xavier Gipson He toured the field after the kick return to cross the diagonals and give the green and white team their first victory of the year. 22-16 official.