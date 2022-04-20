On March 22, Jarvis Landry was cut by cleveland brownsafter spending the last 4 NFL seasons in the Ohio team, becoming a free agent, thus being able to sign with any team he wants.

That said, Ian Rapoport, a reporter for the NFL Network, reported that Landry, 29, will be making a visit tomorrow, Wednesday, to the team’s facilities. New Orleans Saintsto analyze a possible signature.

Landry is one of the most outstanding free agents still available on the market, and his future could be in the team of louisianaif his signing takes place in the following hours.

can still contribute

In his 8 seasons in the NFL, Jarvis Landry has played for the Miami Dolphins from 2014 to 2017, before moving on to the Browns, where he was until this year.

The 5-time Pro Bowl wide receiver who was the receiving leader in 2017 would be an attractive signing for the Saints, who have michael thomas still recovering from an ankle injury, and they don’t know how he’ll come back.

Although last season was not the best for Landry, having only 2 touchdowns, 570 yards, and 52 receptions, a new start could come in handy in the Saints, since he is still young, and has already had 3 seasons above thousand yards, and 2 seasons of more than 100 receptions.