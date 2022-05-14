The New Orleans Saints have added talent to their roster, after NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that Jarvis Landry He has signed for one season.

The 29-year-old veteran wide receiver was released almost 2 months ago by the cleveland brownsbecoming one of the most interesting free agents on the market.

According to the reporter’s information, Landry has agreed to sign for $6 million, greatly enhancing the wide receiver corps, which now consists of Jarvis, michael thomasand Chris Olave, recently selected in the Draft.

Back home

Jarvis Landry’s signing marks the Saints’ second in 2 weeks for a player returning to his home state of Louisiana after the 3-time first-team All Pro and 2-time Pro Bowler safety’s addition a few days ago. Tyrann Mathieu.

Landry, a native of Convent, has been one of the most outstanding in his position for years, with 5 consecutive selections to the Pro Bowl (2015-2019), having played for the Miami Dolphins, where he was from 2014 to 2017, before moving on to Cleveland.

The talented receiver has 3 seasons of more than a thousand receiving yards, and was once the leader in receptions in the NFL (2017), despite the fact that he comes from having the lowest numbers of his career the previous year with the Browns, with 570 yards, 52 receptions, and just 2 touchdowns.