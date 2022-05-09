According to what was first reported by Dan Dugga, a journalist for The Athletic network, the New York Giants they released James Bradberry.

This is due to the fact that the New Yorkers could not find a new destination to which to transfer it, so now the cornerback veteran becomes free agentand you can sign with the team that requires your services in the NFL.

In the journalist’s report, it was added that this measure will create $10.1 million in maximum savings and will leave $11.7 million in dead money.

valuable piece

James Bradberry was the Giants’ most outstanding cornerback, and he was coming off a pretty decent season, where in 17 games, he recorded 47 total tackles, 37 solo, and 10 assists, in addition to the most interceptions in his career with 4 .

The 28-year-old, on the other hand, was one of 5 players on New York’s roster to have earned a selection at Pro Bowlhaving disputed the 2020 edition.

We recommend you read

After spending his first 4 seasons as a professional in the Carolina Pantherswho selected him in position 62 in the second round of the 2016 Draft, James signed a 3-year contract with the Giants, in exchange for 45 million dollars.