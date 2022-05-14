6 months ago James Winston suffered anterior cruciate ligament tear of his left knee, an injury that occurred during week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Today, with his rehab still underway, the 28-year-old quarterback says he’s more motivated than ever, hoping to be ready for Week 1 of the 2022 season.

“Coach, if you need me to adjust it right now, I’d be ready to play.r,” Winston told the former Lions and 49ers coach, Steve Mariucciduring an appearance on NFL Network, at the reveal of the official schedule.

With Winston as the starting quarterback, the return from injury of star receiver Michal Thomas, the recent signing of 5-time Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry, and the talented Chris Olave recently drafted, the passing offense looks pretty potent on paper, as well. like the running game with Alvin Kamara up front.

“I am taking this process in stride. It’s about getting better every day. I am accepting it. I am excited to be able to talk about football and continue to progressWinston said.

Last season, Jameis Winston had numbers that looked like he was on his way to the season of his life, with 95 completions, 1,170 yards, 14 touchdown passes, with 3 interceptions.

“I’m just hungrier. It made me more hungry, because now it’s just an admiration and a passion that I have for the game, but the hunger that I had to be back with my teammates. I know I’ll be up and ready to playWinston added.