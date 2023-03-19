A few days ago the signing of jamaal williams with the New Orleans Saintsand today the club’s new running back, revealed that he felt that his time in his former team, the detroit lionshad come to an end, because of the offer they made him to stay.

“They were done with me. I realized. I feel like the offer they gave me was very disrespectful and just showed that they really didn’t want me to be there that way. But everything is love. I know my teammates, everyone there at the Detroit Lions loves me and all that, but at the same time, it’s just that we couldn’t come to an agreement on things. It’s fun, that’s all.“Williams said in his introductory press conference with the Saints.

Willams came to the NFL in the 2017 Draft, selected in the 134th position of the fourth round by the Green Bay Packerswhere he spent his first 4 years as a professional on the gridiron.

great signature

The arrival of Williams is a great addition to the Saints’ offense, as he is one of the best running backs from last season, who shined for Detroit for 2 years.

In the previous season, Williams reached a thousand and 66 yards per carry, the most of his career and the first time he has surpassed thousand yards, in addition to lead the NFL in rushing scores with 17 touchdowns.

Jamaal Williams signed a 3-year, $12 million deal with the Saints, with $8 million guaranteed, while Detroit covered Williams’ departure with the signing of David Montgomery for 3 years, $18 million, who is 25 years old. unlike Williams’ 27, and has produced 4 straight seasons of at least 800 yards for Chicago, a figure Jamaal has only surpassed once.