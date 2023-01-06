The Philadelphia Eagles They have lost 2 consecutive games for the first time in the NFL season, both without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurtswho had them 13-1 until before his shoulder injury.

The team remains at the top of the National Conference of the league, with a record of 13 wins and 3 losses, the same record as the leaders of the American Conference, the Kansas City ChiefsHowever, with week 18 still pending, which is the last of the regular season, it will be vital that they defeat the new york giants to secure the NFC’s No. 1 seed once and for all.

That said, as reported by NFL.com, Jalen Hurts, who is still recovering from his shoulder injury, still appears questionable for this vital matchup against the Giants, however, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni indicated that his player is on the right path, giving some hope that he can be on the gridiron.

MVP?

Jalen Hurts, in his third year in charge of Philadelphia, is one of the main candidates to be the Most Valuable Player of the regular season, having elite numbers in each category, and more, being also a threat on the ground .

The 24-year-old has shown his talent to the fullest, posting figures of 3,472 passing yards, 22 touchdown passes, just 5 interceptions, with a 67.3 percent completion rate, and a 104.6 passer rating. , third-best in the NFL, behind only 105.5 of Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins, and the 105.2 of Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

On the ground, however, Hurts shone with his athleticism, adding 747 rushing yards, third-best among quarterbacks, plus 13 touchdowns, best among quarterbacks, and tied for second in the NFL as well. between the runners.

In case he cannot see action against the Giants in week 18, the substitute would once again be Gardner Minshew, who despite his efforts, has not managed to lead the Eagles to victory in the 2 starts he has had for Hurts , losing in week 17 against the New Orleans Saint, and in week 16 against the dallas cowboys.