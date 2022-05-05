After his first full year at the helm of the philadelphia eagles, Jalen Hurts declared himself ready to face the 2022 campaign of the National Football League (NFL), and lead the franchise to success.

Hurts was a backup in his first year, spending his rookie year behind Carson Wentzand it wasn’t until 2021 that he got his shot at the outright starter, and while he didn’t stand out as much as expected, he did show glimpses of the great quarterback he can become.

“That’s what they say. You know what I’m saying, it’s understood, you know. Its my opportunity. It’s my team. That’s pretty much what it is, you know? It’s my team. so i’m readyHurts said Wednesday.

reinforcement arrived

By 2022, Hurts will have a top-tier receiving corps, with DeVonta Smithwho in his first campaign shone with 916 receiving yards, as well as 5 touchdowns, and the arrival via transfer of A. J. Brownfrom the Tennessee Titans, of whom Jalen had nothing but words of praise.

“He has always been an excellent player since I met him in college. He always had the ability to make plays with the ball in his hands, use his body, block defenders, break tackles. It’s a great addition to the large reception room we now have, and I’m excitedHurts said of Brown.

Brown, 24, of his 3 NFL seasons with the Titans, in the first 2 he exceeded a thousand receiving yards, with 8 and 11 receiving touchdowns respectively, dropping to 869 and 5 in his third year.

However, now with a young team with offensive potential like the Eagles, Brown could be facing what should be his best season as a professional along with Hurts and Smith.

We recommend you read

Hurts himself has been one of the team’s most talented dual-threat quarterbacks since last season, adding 3,144 yards through the air, 16 touchdown passes and 9 interceptions with 61.3 percent completions, clearly improvable numbers. , and an amazing 784 rushing yards and 10 interceptions, both the best rushing among quarterbacks.