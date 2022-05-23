It was in the fourth round at position 149 of the Draft 2022 of the NFL, when the Dallas Cowboys they chose Jake Fergusontight end from the University of Wisconsin.

Ferguson, fulfilled the dream of his life to reach the highest level of the grid, in addition to showing great confidence, by choosing the number 48, which he used Daryl Johnsonone of the many figures who have worn the Cowboys uniform.

“Moose. Some guys say, ‘Oh, he (wearing) 48’. I’m like, ‘You don’t know who used 48”said the 23-year-old Ferguson

high expectations

Daryl Johnston was a well-liked and prominent fullback for the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990’s, winning 3 titles. superbowl with the Texan franchise, in addition to having been elected 2 times to the Pro Bowl.

“In fact, he texted me and said, ‘You better not cast a shadow on number 48.Ferguson laughed.

In his last year of college, Ferguson registered 46 receptions, 450 receiving yards, in addition to 3 touchdowns, now hoping to be an important piece in the scheme of coach Mike McCarthy, one of the best allies of the 2-time Pro quarterback. Bowl, Dak Prescott.

“I have to work to get to those points to be considerate even of the guys that have come through here, Dalton Schultz, I look up to those guys, Jason Witten, some of those brilliant players.Ferguson added.