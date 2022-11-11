It will be sharp at 6:15 p.m., Pacific time, when this Thursday Night Football of the NFL, the Atlanta Falcons receive at the Bank of America Stadium the Carolina Panthers.

Week 10 of the gridirons begins with this duel between teams that are in need of victory, since last day they added defeats, Atlanta falling against Los Angeles Chargers in a tight end, and the Panthers against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It should be noted that this will be the second meeting between the two franchises in the last 3 weeks, with the Falcons taking the victory 34-37 in overtime.

players to watch

Marcus Mariota he’s the quarterback, and so far he’s found a way to have the Falcons have a 4-5 loss record, tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for atop the NFC South.

However, the figure of the Falcons has been their star running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, who leads the team in rushing yards with 384, and in rushing touchdowns with 5, 4 of them coming in the last 5 games.

As for the Panthers, PJ Walker will take the reins again, while Baker Mayfield is still recovering from a sprained ankle, with Carolina in a tailspin, more so after they let go of star running back Christian McCaffrey.

With McCaffrey out, the team’s standout player has been wide receiver DJ Moore, who so far has 449 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns for the Panthers, who are the second-worst team in the entire NFL.