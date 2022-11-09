NFL in Germany



Munich On Sunday, the NFL will play a game in Germany for the first time: In Munich, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet the Seattle Seahawks. The football league is hoping for further growth in the fan base in this country.







It was a bit uncomfortable to see DFB managing director Oliver Bierhoff last April announcing the selection of a college player for the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL draft. Bierhoff was standing there in a Munich tavern, surrounded by a few German Chiefs fans who, during Bierhoff’s announcement, showed a little restrained “tomahawk chop,” waving one arm up and down like a hatchet. “What’s happening there?” asked Rich Eisen, presenter of the NFL Network, noticeably irritated after Bierhoff finished. “I don’t know what that was – but okay.”

Not everything has to go smoothly when it comes to the NFL in Germany. But the fact that the Chiefs, as well as the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, announced the selection of a player from Germany to the world clearly showed the importance of the Federal Republic in the football league. The fact that the first game of the season on German soil, in which the Buccaneers play the Seattle Seahawks, takes place on November 13 in Munich is the logical consequence and at the same time only a start.







According to NFL Germany boss Alexander Steinforth, “three million tickets” could have been sold for the game, which Seattle’s head coach Pete Carrol called an “astonishing number”: “I can’t imagine it. It is a honor. We will respect every aspect of it.” According to the NFL, there are now 19 million fans of the league in this country (the definition is unclear). In addition, outside of North America, Germany is the largest market for sales from the NFL shop, for players in fantasy football (comparable to Comunio or Kickbase from football) and for sales of the Madden NFL video game. Since 2017, the ratings for NFL games have increased by 20 percentt risen.

The ProSiebenSat.1 TV group, with its TV broadcast, certainly has a not inconsiderable shareen on the various stations ensured constant growth. While 0.89 million people saw the first Super Bowl there in 2012, in 2022 it was an average of 1.84 million. “After soccer, American football is the most popular sport among 14- to 49-year-olds in this country,” said RTL Managing Director Henning Tewes after his media group announced in September that it had acquired the TV rights from 2023. A hard blow for ProSieben, certainly a big win for RTL – and for the NFL an attempt to reach and inspire even more people.



Another approach is to become more present in Germany beyond television. This task is primarily assigned to four teams that have received the marketing rights for Germany: the Chiefs, Buccaneers and Panthers already mentioned, as well as the New England Patriots. what dwhat means is what the Panthers describe on their homepage as follows: “They can conclude sponsorship agreements with German companies, enter into partnerships with other sports brands – for example from the Bundesliga – and win ambassadors from the entertainment industry for themselves.”

The Chiefs have already entered into a cooperation with a Bundesliga soccer club – with none other than FC Bayern Munich. “We’ve been collaborating with the NFL since 2014, when we opened our US office,” sayse Bavaria’s CEO Oliver Kahn earlier this year. “Our ambition was to reach fans in our respective home countries. We are very excited to take the next step in our long-term partnership with the NFL game at our stadium.”



So it’s no coincidence that Munich is hosting the first NFL game. Nor that the Buccaneers and Seahawks play there. While the Buccaneers are one of the teams holding the marketing rights in Germany, the Seahawks are here as wellls very popular. They united with the Buccaneers, Chiefs, Panthers and Patriotsthat in the past ten years, when the football hype really picked up speed in Germany, they had a very successful time, at least for a short time, and are already enjoying some popularity in this country.

This first game on German soil is far from the end of the road. The next game will be played in Frankfurt in 2023, and the two cities will alternate again in 2024 and 2025. And Düsseldorf’s chances continue to exist: “We look forward to building a partnership with the potential to play games there,” said NFL Europe boss Brett Gosper when announcing the venues in Munich and Frankfurt. It is now known that the NFL will open its German headquarters in Düsseldorf.





