LIVE

NFL in Frankfurt in the live blog Chiefs take an early lead with a touchdown



Frankfurt/Main · The NFL is visiting Germany again – and this time for two games. We’ll keep you up to date on everything about the two games in our live blog.

November 5, 2023, 3:52 p.m

19 images Frankfurt in NFL fever despite the rain Photo: AP/Michael Probst



(RP/sid/dpa)