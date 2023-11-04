How does a football stadium become the most modern football arena in Germany? Stadium boss Patrik Meyer speaks in an interview about the NFL’s visit to the city forest.

New turf, new lines, new goals: the stadium in Frankfurt is being made smart for the NFL. Image: Martin Ohnesorge

Mr. Meyer, the first American football game on German soil took place in Frankfurt in 1945, and the first American football club was also founded here. Frankfurt Galaxy caused a sensation in NFL Europe for years, most recently the Frankfurt team won another title in the European League of Football. Did you benefit from this football history and this football expertise in your preparations for the two upcoming NFL games on November 5th and November 12th at Deutsche Bank Park?

Yes, because it gives our team a greater understanding of American football and the demands that this sport presents. It is also a stroke of luck, for example, that our technical director used to be a football player in Barcelona and an employee at Frankfurt Galaxy, and there are other colleagues with previous experience in our team. This means that overall we have a good knowledge of the rules and understand the needs and special features of this sport.