Apparently the headquarters Mexico By 2023, it would not be as safe as Mexican fans could imagine, since before the remodeling of the Azteca Stadium, the Coloso de Santa Úrsula would be occupied and an exact date is not foreseen to finish these works.

The league will arrive in Germany this weekend, in a match that will feature the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Seattle Seahawks.

This November 13, the NFL will debut in Germany with a game starring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks in order to expand its reach around the world, something that they plan to continue increasing.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told a fan forum in Munich that he will bring “at least” four games to Germany through 2025.

The agreement with the German country includes matches for the next three seasons, in Munich and Frankfurt.

“In our commitment, we are going to play here for the next four years, at least, and with at least four games,” Goodell said before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Seattle Seahawks at the Allianz Arena in Munich. “I wouldn’t be surprised if that expands in the near future,” the commissioner stated.

We recommend you read

It only remains to wait for the decision by the top manager to remain the headquarters in Mexico at the Azteca and that could be solved this November 21 with the duel between the 49ers and the Cardinals at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula and where Goodell could give a position.