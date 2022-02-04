The throphy vince lombardi, is the one given each year to the champion of the superbowl, and is named after the legendary coach of the Green Packers of the NFL, who won 2 Super Bowls.

Said trophy was designed on a 1966 napkin for the 1967 championship by oscar reidner, vice president of the Tiffany & Co jewelry company, which to date, are in charge of its development.

This prestigious trophy, which all teams in the league seek to achieve, measures 55.88 centimeters, and weighs 3.2 kilograms.

Read more: Rams’ Eric Weddle plans to return to retirement after Super Bowl

valuable prize

According to an article published by Sports Illustrated, the Vince Lombardi trophy has a cost of 50 thousand dollars, which in Mexican pesos is approximately one million 27 thousand 980 pesos.

The material from which it is made is silver, and it takes 4 months and 72 hours to complete the creation.

Read more: What will be the economic benefit that Super Bowl LVI will leave?

The Cincinnati Bengals will go for their first trophy on February 13 against Los Angeles Rams, while the latter seek what would be their second award.