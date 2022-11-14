After three years of absence, the NFL returns to the charge this 2022 with a regular season duel at the Azteca Stadium between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, November 21.

Tickets flew very quickly and by the month of October there were no longer any existing tickets to live the gridiron experience at the Colossus of Santa Ursula.

for the third monday night football in Mexico, which will take place on November 21, at 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time), the cost of the tickets will be in a range of 990 pesos up to 9,000 pesos in general admission tickets, this with the objective that there are various pricing options.

The sale of official tickets was in force on the platform Ticketmaster Mexico. In it were all the price ranges for tickets during the sale for the NFL Mexico this 2022. Officially, the sale of tickets began on August 18 of this year.

In 2019 with the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers. Back then, in the game that was played on Monday Night Football of Week 11, the cheapest tickets were over 1,550 pesos.

We recommend you read

Save, with the return of the NFL this 2022 at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, an impressive party is expected with all the magic of the teams of said professional circuit.