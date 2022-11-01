The Miami Dolphins have recomposed the path in the 2022/2023 season of the National Football League (NFL), having won their second game in a row, after beating the Detroit Lions in week 8.

The Florida team began the campaign 3-0, beating the New England Patriots, Baltimore RavensY buffalo billsleaving impressive sensations and high expectations, until the brain concussion of Tua Tagovailoaquarterback, and lost 3 in a row, until he came back, and they have taken the winning momentum again.

Those led by Mike McDaniel, are with a record of 5 wins and zero losses when Tagovailoa starts and finishes the games, in addition to having the third best percentage in completion passes in the NFL, with 69.9, and the best passer rating in the league with 112.7 .

your secret weapons

While Tua’s performance has been outstanding, his top-tier receiving corps has helped him look even better, as the pairing of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle is bearing fruit, and leaving figures never seen before.

Currently, Hill, who is a 6-time draft pick at Pro Bowl and a 3-time first team All Pro, he leads the NFL in receiving yards with 961, while Waddle has 727, fourth in the league.

Waddle has 5 receiving touchdowns, tied for third in the NFL. Photo: AFP

According to the official NFL Twitter account, the combined 1,688 receiving yards between the explosive duo is the most ever for a pair of teammates through the first 8 regular season games.

We recommend you read

The speed the Dolphins are betting on this week, combined with Tagovailoa’s precision on his left arm, is translating into wins for Miami, which remains one of the contenders in a very tough AFC.