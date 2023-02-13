After the first half of Super Bowl LVII in which the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles they are disputing the championship of the National Football League (NFL), the Eagles went into halftime leading 14-24.

Philadelphia’s young quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is in his third year but second as a starter, shined with his own light commanding his team’s ferocious offense, making history in the process.

Hurts opened the scoring for the Eagles with a rushing touchdown, then threw a 45-yard pass to their star wide receiver, A. J. Brownto now take the lead 7-14.

All terrain

The 24-year-old returned to the charge on the ground, scoring for the second time in the game, breaking again the tie that they had 14-14 with Kansas City, and taking the lead 14-21.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Jalen Hurts is the first player in NFL history to achieve 2 run touchdowns in just the first half of a Super Bowl game.

On the other hand, according to NFL Research, he became the first player in NFL history to get 2 touchdowns running, in addition to having thrown for a touchdown pass.