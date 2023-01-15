Jacksonville, United States.- One of the most epic comebacks in the history of the National Football League (NFL) has just taken place in the TIAA Bank Fieldhouse of the Jacksonville Jaguars who managed a formidable somersault in Wild Card Round to leave out of ‘playoffs’ a los angeles chargers.

A never ending game for Trevor Lawrence it became a dream come true after recovering from a 27-point deficit in the last two quarters of the gridiron. The visiting defense began to stand out for the way in which they stopped any attempt by the cats.

In the first half, Jacksonville was about to throw in the towel after suffering five turnovers, including four interceptions for the graduate of the Clemson University. A walk in the park was what the Chargers enjoyed after scoring and scoring at the rival headquarters.

Justin Herbert he had no problem leading his offensive line into the no-go zone, but that blitz turned against him when the Jacksonville Jaguars opened their eyes and began to find the zone. ‘touchdown’ to put high voltage under pressure.

Jaguars qualified to Divisional Round

AFP

With 30 minutes to spare and pressure on them, the carnivores sharpened their claws and attacked the security guards. The Angels to having points to their credit, that’s how they began to put an oxygen tank into their audience, who was silent when they saw their team on the verge of a knockout.

Trevor Lawrence celebrates victory

Jacksonville Jaguars

Still down by ten points and with 08:30 on the clock, chargers threatened the end zone but the defense rallied to prevent another ‘touchdown’ of lightning, so he entered the field the kicker, Cameron Dickerto try to extend the lead with a 40-yard attempt, but missed the shot leaving the Jaguars alive.

Taking the spheroid Travor Lawrence threw a pass to the side to be effective and get just one field goal away from tying the score, but Jacksonville went for it all and the passer pushed up the middle to make the two-point conversion and put the score up 28-30.

last possession of los angeles chargers He had no direction and that forced the delivery of the ball. Walking the gridiron, those in green reached the first ‘down’ to drown out the clock and with 03 seconds left in the game Riley Pitterson he fired a 36-yard field goal to spike the ball on the ‘ye’ for a mammoth 31-30 victory.

Jacksonville Jaguars they achieved the fifth best comeback in the history of nflbehind the 33 points of Minnesota Vikings against Indianapolis Colts in this 2022-23 season, the 32-point somersault of the buffalo bills a houston in the distant 1993.

We recommend you read

As well as the return of the Kansas City Chiefs also against the Indianapolis Colts when they were losing by 28 units in 2014, the same figure that reversed san francisco 49ers against New Orleans Saints in 1980. Jacksonville Jaguars will wait for the rest of the results to meet their adversary in ‘Wild Card’.