Who says he football and the National Football League (NFL) are only for men, you are very wrong, since there have been great women immersed in the world of this spectacular sport for decades.

Such is the case of Georgia Borderwho is considered the most important female owner in history, in a league that has been managed mostly by the male sex.

Frontiere, was the majority owner and president of Los Angeles/Saint Louis Ramscoming to be in office for almost 3 decades, from 1979 to 2008, the year in which he died at the age of 80.

outstanding management

During his tenure as head of the team, the Rams got 14 playoff appearancesplayed 25 postseason games, of which they won 13, accessed the superbowl on 3 occasions, winning the only title of its history in the year 2000.

Also known as ‘madam ram‘, for her dedication and commitment to the franchise, she was also an outstanding philanthropist, creating the St. Louis Ram Foundation, in addition to having been part of the Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club, Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America and the American Foundation for AIDS Research, all non-profit charities.

In the same way, he made millionaire contributions to institutions dedicated to supporting the arts, among many other organizations in favor of society and its improvement. Without a doubt, a great woman, and a true legend of the gridirons and an entire institution of the Rams.