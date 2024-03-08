The NFL announced that the hearing would be de United States of Super Bowl LVIII It was 62.5 million viewers, with Mexico as the country in which it had the most following (24.1 million), that's good, but it turns out that the people affected by the cold that day have medical problems.

“Global interest in our game continues to grow rapidly, the growth of the international audience underlines this.

The Super Bowl is a moment that fuses sports and entertainment like no other and Super Bowl LVIII was no exception,” said Peter O'Reilly, executive vice president and international events of the NFL.

The duel for the NFL title in which the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers on February 11 saw its global audience grow by 10 percent compared to the 2023 Super Bowl LVII in which Kansas City won to Philadelphia Eagles.

“The Super Bowl brings together fans from all time zones around the world for a football and cultural spectacle. The global growth of the game is an important strategic focus for the league and all 32 teams and we look forward to continuing the momentum for years to come,” stressed Peter O'Reilly.

Kansas City Chiefs are the winners of the 2024 Super Bowl Photo:EFE

However, not everything is rosy. International media warn that the people who suffered from the cold at the match Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins They have serious problems.

“The match was played in January at the Arrowhead Stadium on a day with extreme temperatures below zero (-20 with a wind chill of -32) and in which dozens of fans suffered frostbite of different levels,” says the newspaper Marca.

And he added: “The medical director of the Grossman Burn Center at Research Medical Center of Kansas City has reported that the vast majority of Chiefs fans who suffered frostbite “are advised to schedule amputations.”

Finally, Marca noted: “The Grossman Burn Center confirmed that 70 percent of patients who suffered frostbite will have to undergo amputations, while the remaining 30 percent will be able to undergo oxygenation treatment in a hiberbaric chamber.

