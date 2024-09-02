Beto Silva – Publisher 3i Beto Silva – Publisher 3 https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/beto-silva-editora-3/ 02/09/2024 – 6:30

Opened in May 2014, the Neo Chemistry Arena has hosted more than 350 football matches. In these 10 years, the Corinthians stadium, in the Itaquera neighborhood of São Paulo, has been the stage for iconic matches, such as the opening of the FIFA World Cup in Brazil, football matches at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, the 2018 and 2022 World Cup qualifiers, and the 2019 Copa América. The sports arena has also hosted music events and the Monster Jam, featuring giant trucks measuring approximately three meters high and wide, five meters long, and weighing six tons. Now, the arena is preparing to welcome other giants: the players of the National Football League (NFL). On the evening of Friday, September 6, Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers face each other in the opening of the 2024 season. It will be the NFL’s regular game in South America.

Brazilian fans will enjoy everything that involves an American football game as if it were being held in the United States, including Super Bowl refinementsthe final of the North American championship that stops the country and moves fans from all over the planet.

• During the break in the match on Brazilian soil, Anitta, Luísa Sonza and Zeeba have confirmed performances.

• Around the stadium and inside, there are many activations for the public.

• In the middle of all this there will still be a game – it contains irony!

Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, International League Events and Club Businesstold DINHEIRO that global growth is a strategic priority for the NFL and its 32 teams, and the Brazil is a significant market for the international expansion of the sport and the brand. “Since the game in São Paulo, the first game in South America, expands the NFL’s global presence. The first time a game was played on a Friday night of the league’s opening weekend is more than 50 years ago. There are so many historic ‘firsts’ in Brazil… The market represents our commitment to the country and to global expansion.”said the executive.

Brazil has a passionate sports fan base, with around 36 million NFL fans, the third largest fandom in the world, behind only the United States and Mexico.“We are excited to come to São Paulo and bring fans an unforgettable experience,” said O’Reilly. “We are committed to Brazil. After what will be our first game in the market, we are focused on continuing to grow the fandom and expansion efforts in the country,” he added.

His enthusiasm is linked to the growing number of people who follow the sport here. In 2015, there were 3 million fans. The league has invested in events and commercial partnerships here. One example is NFL in Brasawhich has already had two editions in the capital of São Paulo to celebrate the finals of the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

For the game at Neo Química Arenatransmission contracts were signed with the RedeTV!which will be the exclusive partner for broadcasting on open TV, ESPN on subscription channels and CazéTVresponsible for the display in the digital environment. The main local sponsors of the match are XP, Fit and Perdigão. Other globals will also activate the game, such as Ambev and Visa.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

The financial details of the entire game project in Brazil are not revealed by the NFL. But the SPTuristhe official tourism and events company of City Hall of Sao Paulo and partnership with the American Football League, estimates an impact of US$60 million on the local economy. Tickets for the game were made available on June 13 and sold out in two hours. Approximately 45,000 fans are expected to watch the match between the Eagles and Packers at the stadium.. Box office revenue could exceed R$30 million.

The NFL’s current numbers in the country are surprising and are improving. But the league wants more. Pedro Rego Monteiro, CEO of Effect Sport, the official NFL agency in Brazil since 2015has celebrated the representation of the Brazilian market for the brand. “We are the third largest market in terms of fan base in the world. And the growth potential is still huge”designed.

The league’s objective here, with the games and events, goes beyond commercial return, according to the executive.. “It is the realization of a dream for millions of people, it is the possibility of revealing new American football and/or flag football athletes. It is more sports culture for the country, it is an economic impact, it is Brazil once again at the center of the global sports ecosystem.”said Monteiro. In the week of the NFL game, the country of football will become the country of the oval ball.