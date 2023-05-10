Five matches in Europe, between London and Frankfurt. The Nfl menu for next season is greedy, unmissable. With the icing on the cake of the presence in Germany of the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs, opposed to an ambitious team like the Miami Dolphins. This is the unmissable red circle challenge, for which, if anything, it is worth starting to organize yourself to hunt down the tickets.

London hat-trick

—

But let’s go in order. The complete calendar of the season will be announced only in the Italian night between Thursday and Friday. But as usual, the previews concern international programming. No Mexico this time, compared to the recent past, but the German commitments double, after the debut in Germany in 2022. So: we will start with the Jacksonville Jaguars-Atlanta Falcons, scheduled for the fourth week of the championship on October 1st at the Wembley, Britain’s sports cathedral. The Florida franchise is signed up for overseas games now. And he’s doubling his commitments this year. In fact it will be on stage, still in London, but in the Tottenham stadium, the following week, on 8 October. He won’t have to rush back to America, therefore. The second commitment of Trevor Lawrence’s Jaguars, protagonists of the last playoffs, will be against Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills, one of the first candidates for the 2024 Super Bowl, scheduled for the first time in Nevada, in Paradise, in the Las Vegas. Partitissima, this one, which could even be an anticipation of the playoffs in AFC. The third game in the City will then be Tennessee-Baltimore, to be marked on the agenda under the date October 15th. The Ravens have renewed quarterback Lamar Jackson after a contractual odyssey, while Tennessee is trying to relaunch itself after a bad year and to do so it drafted quarterback from Kentucky University Will Levis at the beginning of the second round of the 2023 Draft. The English matches are all scheduled at 2.30 pm local time, 3.30 pm Italian time.