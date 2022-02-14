The edition of Super Bowl LVI of the NFL was historical for dozens of aspects, but there is one in particular, which is quite curious, since it involves the quarterbacks of Los Angeles Rams Y Cincinnati Bengals.

In the game that ended in victory for the Angelenos, who lifted their second Vince Lombardi title, matthew stafford of the Rams and Joe Burrow of the Bengals, made history by being a pair of losing Super Bowl quarterbacks.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, this was the first time 2 quarterbacks with lifetime losing records met on a ‘Super Sunday.’

different trajectories

Starting with Stafford, who recently turned 34, has a record of 86 wins, 95 losses and one draw, thanks to his 12 years with the Detroit Lions where he racked up loss after loss.

In his first year with the Rams, Stafford had an excellent performance, leading the team to the best record in the NFC West division, with 12 wins and 5 losses.

Burrow, who is only in his second season as a professional in the league, has a record of 12 wins, 13 losses and a draw, despite the fact that this campaign was positive, with a balance of 10 wins and 7 losses.