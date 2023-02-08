But the fact that exactly these voices are now loud and doubting the Eagles only gives the team more energy. “We’ll win the game because, like in 2018, we’re not being taken completely seriously,” says Nassheuer. Five years ago, the Eagles were on their way to the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots and Tom Brady the underdog, and then even more so in the final. They won 41:33. The pictures of the players with dog masks went around the world. Center Jason Kelce, still on the team today, gave a flaming speech about underdogs at the parade afterwards: “You know what I say to the people who have doubted us? All the people who wrote us off and everyone who said we couldn’t make it? F… you!”