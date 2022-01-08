NFL finals



Dusseldorf The NFL final is one of the greatest sporting events in the world. And the Super Bowl 2022 is already casting its shadow. We answer the most important questions.







The Super Bowl will take place again on the night of February 14, 2022. Who will broadcast the Super Bowl 2022, who will appear in the halftime show and who is currently the defending champion – you will find the most important information here.

Super Bowl 2022: when and where will the game take place?

The Super Bowl LVI will take place on the night of Sunday (February 13, 2022) to Monday (February 14, 2022). Kick-off is usually at 0.30 a.m.

The venue for the Super Bowl 2022 will be the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles (California). Completed in 2020, the stadium is home to both the LA Rams and LA Chargers and can seat 70,270 spectators. But it can also be expanded to around 100,000 seats, which will be the case at the Super Bowl.

Who is the defending champion at the Super Bowl?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers not only became the first team to ever take part in a Super Bowl in their own stadium last February, but they also won it directly. At home at Raymond James Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs were clearly defeated 31: 9.







Tampa’s quarterback Tom Brady was voted Most Valuable Player (MVP). The 43-year-old veteran has already personally won his seventh Super Bowl and was voted MVP of the final for the fifth time.

What’s the way to the Super Bowl?

The NFL is divided into two so-called Conferences: The American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC). Both consist of 16 teams each, of which seven teams qualify for the play-offs in the regular season, which includes 17 games.

There are three rounds in the play-offs, which the NFC and AFC play separately. The strongest team in each conference from the regular season (in terms of number of wins and losses) has a bye in the first play-off round. The second best plays against the seventh best and so on. There is always only one knockout game. The third round is the so-called Conference Championship Game: The winner from NFC and AFC is the winner of the respective conference and then represents it in the Super Bowl.

These teams are qualified for the play-offs

Most of the play-off places are already taken before the 18th and final day of the regular season. It is usually only open who can secure a bye week and pause in the wild card round. The game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders will be exciting. The winner grabs a play-off spot.

The Tennessee Titans, the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots are sure to make it into the AFC play-offs.

The Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals have already qualified from the NFC.

So there are still three spots open for the play-offs.

The play-offs at a glance:

The play-offs start on 15./16. January 2022 with the first round, the wild card weekend and thus a week later than usual in previous years. The reason is simple: The regular season has been extended to 17 games per team this season and will therefore last a week longer – until January 10th.







Wild Card Weekend (January 15/16, 2022)

Divisional Round (January 22/23, 2022)

Conference Finals (January 30, 2022)

Super Bowl (February 13, 2022)

Where will the Super Bowl 2022 be broadcast on TV or live stream?

ProSieben will broadcast the Super Bowl live on free TV. The transmission started last year at 10.15 p.m. (kick-off: 0.30 a.m.). During the season, ProSieben Maxx and now also the ProSieben main program sometimes show selected games every Sunday. The streaming service Dazn also features several games every week, as well as the Super Bowl. Last year, Dazn also offered the original American sound in addition to the German commentators.

Who has the most Super Bowl titles?

The first title went to the Green Bay Packers. The Packers won the final against the Kansas City Chiefs 35:10. At that time the game was still under the name AFL-NFL World Championship Game. It wasn’t until two years later that the final game was officially named Super Bowl.







1. Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots 6 wins

2. Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers 5 wins

3. Green Bay Packers 4 wins

4. Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders (Oakland Raiders 1995–2019; Los Angeles Raiders 1982–1994), Washington Football Team (Washington Redskins 1937–2019) 3 wins

Megastars Eminem and Snoop Dogg will appear on the legendary Super Bowl halftime show in Inglewood. The two rappers belong to a five-person and prominent line-up. Accordingly, the singer Mary Jane Blige and the rappers Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar perform in California.

Canadian hip-hop and R’n’B artist The Weeknd performed at the 2021 Super Bowl, succeeding pop icons Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Who will sing the national anthem at the 2022 Super Bowl?

In the USA, the national anthem is sung before every major sporting event. Singing this at the Super Bowl is considered a great honor. Stars like Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and Neil Diamond have performed the US anthem in the past.







The artist for the national anthem at the Super Bowl 2022 is also not yet known.

Will the Super Bowl LVI be with spectators?

It can currently be assumed that the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will be filled to the last seat. For the regular season, all 32 NFL teams can again plan with full utilization of their stadiums, especially a few more months at the Super Bowl. Only a good 22,000 spectators were admitted to the 2021 final.

Who are the NFL stars in 2022?

Aaron Rodgers is the reigning MVP and may be seen as a contender for the title of Most Valuable Player in 2022. Rodgers is likely heading into his senior year with the Green Bay Packers and will do whatever it takes to get his good-bye with a title. But the competition is fierce: Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are also likely to be among the best players again and are favored both with their teams and personally.

In defense, a well-known face is likely to dominate once again: Defensive tackle Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams has already been voted Defender of the Year several times, including after the 2020 season. In 2019 he was with the Rams in the Super Bowl, but lost against them New England Patriots. Donald is only missing the ring to top off his already great career. TJ Watt from the Pittsburgh Steelers, who was already superior to Donald in all important statistics in 2020, can dispute him as “Defensive Player of the Year”. But because Watt plays a slightly “easier” position for these numbers, Donald was preferred to him. Yet.







What about the German NFL players?

Because the New England Patriots Fullback Danny Vitale 2020 decided to suspend the season due to the corona pandemic, the German Jakob Johnson got the trust of the coach and was regularly on the field and convinced. He made a good impression and will continue to play his role in the 2021 season.

Equanimeous St. Brown is back under contract with the Green Bay Packers after being briefly released. His younger brother Amon-Ra was drafted by the Detroit Lions earlier that year and made a brilliant impression with multiple touchdowns. He’s one of the best rookies of the season.

Otherwise, Mark Nzeocha had made it back into the San Francisco 49ers roster during the season.

