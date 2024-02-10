They are elaborately produced, they are extremely expensive, they are seen millions of times: the Super Bowl commercials have long been real highlights. The companies like to think of unusual things for the short interludes between individual moves in the football game. It will be the same again this year when the San Francisco 49ers will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL final game on the German night of February 12th.
Tens of millions of people in the USA will then see the commercials, as they are called in English, live on television – while in Germany Jobware and Check24 will probably run on an endless loop.
It is probably the largest audience that will watch a commercial at the same time. The prices for half a minute of advertising time are correspondingly high. You pay seven million US dollars for it some 30 second slots.
Despite the high costs, companies are willing to shoot longer commercials, which are now more like short films. Viewers in the USA can look forward to many prominent names. Since some commercials have already been published online, it is clear that big names in the film business, as well as musicians and other public figures, were purchased for the spots.
In 2024, the actor Jenna Orte will bega and Chris Pratt promote different types of chips. In an almost two-minute (and very funny) spot from a streaming provider, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and actors Drew Barrymore and Patrick Stewart can be seen together with fictional characters such as Peppa Pig or Arnold from “Hey Arnold”. Some commercials are already available online, others are announced in advance with real trailers and only released at the Super Bowl itself.
This alone shows how important advertising during the Super Bowl is for companies. Some spots are still remembered by many people even years after they were released – such as the legendary “Whaaaaaaaas up” spot from the beer brand Budweiser. In 2024, one or two spots are likely to flutter across the screens for a longer period of time.
#NFL #finale #commercial #Super #Bowl #costs
Leave a Reply