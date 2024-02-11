Pop superstar Taylor Swift was booed at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. After Swift, who was watching the game live from a box, was shown on a screen in the stadium, many in attendance booed. Swift then emptied the drink cup she was holding in one go and then slammed it on the table in front of her. Swift was previously shown on screen during the National Football League Finals between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. There were also boos and cheers.