The Super Bowl will take place again on the night of February 10, 2025. What information is already known.
WhenIs the Super Bowl coming and where is it taking place?
Super Bowl LVIX will take place on the night of Sunday (February 9, 2025) to Monday (February 10, 2024). Kick-off is at 12:30 a.m. Local timeThe game starts on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
The venue for the 2025 Super Bowl will be the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The stadium opened in 1975 and was renovated in 2006 after serving as an emergency shelter during Hurricane Katrina in 2005. There is room for around 73,200 fans at football games.
The Super Bowl will be played in the Dome in New Orleans for the eighth time. The last edition so far was in February 2013, when the Baltimore Ravens won against the San Francisco 49ers. Originally, New Orleans was planned to be the venue in 2024, but due to a clash with the Mardi Gras festivities (comparable to Carnival), Las Vegas was preferred.
How long does the Super Bowl last?
An NFL game lasts 60 minutes of net game time. However, due to the numerous breaks during which the clock stops, a game usually lasts around three hours. Due to the extended halftime show, the Super Bowl will last a little longer.
Who is the defending Super Bowl champion?
The Kansas City Chiefs won 25:22 against the San Francisco 49ers in February 2024, securing the fourth title in their history. It was also the second in a row. Nobody has ever managed three in a row.
Who are the favorites for the Super Bowl 2025?
This is difficult to predict at this point (February 2024) – the teams' rosters will change significantly before the start of the season in September. The finalists from 2024, Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, should play a role again. At this early stage, bookmakers also see the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals well ahead.
What is the path to the Super Bowl?
The NFL is divided into two so-called conferences: The American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC). Both consist of 16 teams each, of which seven teams qualify for the play-offs in the 17-game regular season.
There are three rounds in the playoffs, which the NFC and AFC play separately. The strongest team in each conference from the regular season (by number of wins and losses) has a bye in the first play-off round. The second best plays against the seventh best and so on. There is only ever one knockout game. The third round is the so-called Conference Championship Game: The winner from NFC and AFC is the winner of the respective conference and then represents it in the Super Bowl.
Where can you watch the Super Bowl?
The TV rights for the NFL in Germany have been with RTL since 2023, where dThe Super Bowl 2025 will be broadcast live. It can also be seen on the Dazn streaming service and on the NFL's Game Pass.
Who has the most Super Bowl titles?
The first title went to the Green Bay Packers. The Packers won the final against the Kansas City Chiefs 35:10. At that time, the game was still called the AFL-NFL World Championship Game. It wasn't until two years later that the final game was officially called the Super Bowl. These teams have the most titles:
3. Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants 4 wins
4. Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders 3 wins
Who will perform in the halftime show at the Super Bowl 2025?
This is not yet known. The NFL usually releases halftime show details at some point during the season in the fall. In 2024 Usher performed.
Who will sing the national anthem at the 2025 Super Bowl?
In the USA, the national anthem is sung before every major sporting event. Singing this at the Super Bowl is considered a great honor. In the past, stars such as Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and Neil Diamond have performed the US anthem.
It is not yet known who will have the honor in 2025.
How much does a Super Bowl ticket cost?
Regular tickets through an NFL lottery started at $600 in the cheapest category in 2024. Anyone out of luckk and has to go through the secondary market, which requires a well-filled account: on average, the prices here ranged between 8,000 and 11,000 dollars.
How much does a minute of advertising at the Super Bowl cost?
It is estimated that in 2024 people would pay around $7 million for 30 seconds of TV advertising. For a whole minute that would be 14 million dollars.
