It is one of the big sports highlights of the year: the Super Bowl 2024, the final game of the National Football League (NFL). The fight for the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy takes place on the night of Sunday to Monday, 11/12. February, in Las Vegas. The Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers.
The venue will be Allegiant Stadium. The Las Vegas Raiders usually play their home games there. They won't play a Super Bowl at home, the Raiders couldn't even qualify for the playoffs. It will be the first Super Bowl in the stadium, which only opened in 2020.
Here you can watch the game live and for free on free TV
Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcast live on free TV by RTL. The game kicks off at 12:30 a.m. The broadcast starts at 11:15 p.m., and from 10 p.m. there will be a countdown to the Super Bowl on Nitro.
If you don't want to get up at night, you can also enjoy the Super Bowl on Monday morning: a repeat of the RTL broadcast will be shown on Nitro from 8 a.m.
You can watch the Super Bowl live stream here
You can also watch the Super Bowl on the Dazn streaming service if you have a subscription. Dazn offers the Super Bowl with German and American commentary. The broadcast begins at 11:30 p.m.
Another option is the NFL Game Pass. This means you can watch the US TV broadcast – including the popular advertisingg – pursue. There is another special offer for the Super Bowl: the game pass for the final can be booked for just 99 cents.
How long does the Super Bowl last?
An NFL game lasts 60 minutes of net playing time. However, due to the numerous breaks during which the clock stops, a game usually lasts around three hours. Due to the extended halftime show, the Super Bowl will last a little longer.
Where can I follow the Super Bowl in the live blog?
